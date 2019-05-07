It’s going to feel a lot like summer in the Prince George Fire Centre over the next few days, which has led to the BC Wildfire Service announcing a partial ban on Category 2 open fires.

Molly Blower with the BC Wildfire Service recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“The reason that it is the category two is that we’ve had 32 human-caused fires in the year and these are all preventative.”

She adds they are making the move due to the warmer conditions anticipated later this week.

“So that includes the Prince George and Stuart Nechako forest district and this is due to continuing dry and hot conditions that are going to be happening later in the week.”

The ban includes the open burning of any material smaller than two metres high by three meters wide, burning barrels, fireworks and stubble or grass fires.

However, this does not include Category 3 fires or campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide.

Anyone found in contravention of the open burning ban may be issued a ticket of $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 or sentenced to a year in jail.