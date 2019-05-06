Harry and Meghan welcome baby boy

The newest member of the Royal family was born this morning but a lot of details are being kept quiet. We know Meghan and Harry welcomed the baby boy at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The name hasn’t been released yet but the betting favourites so far for a boy are Albert, Arthur and James. The couple wants to celebrate privately before making more information available to the public.

Over 1 million species at risk for extinction

Humans are the cause of over 1 million species of plants and animals on the edge of extinction. Scientists say it isn’t too late to fix the problem though. Species loss is accelerating faster than ever before. More than half a million land species don’t have sufficient habitat to survive in the long run.

Seniors at biggest risk of side-effects from prolonged acid-reflux medication

Canadian are harming themselves by taking acid-reflux medication too long. According to a report from CTV, Doctors say patients shouldn’t take the medication any longer than eight weeks. Canadian seniors seem to be the most at risk with around 70 percent taking them over a long-term period of time. Prolonged use has been tied to kidney disease.