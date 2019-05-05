Update May 5, 3:20 p.m.

BC Coroners Service has confirmed three people dead after a fatal plane crash in the Smithers area.

One of the passengers has been airlifted to Vancouver for treatment.

At approximately 8:45 Saturday morning, Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received an emergency notification from a transmitter of a Cessna 182.

The crash happened about 50 nautical miles north of Smithers Landing.

The pilot and two of the three passengers did not survive.

A Search and Rescue helicopter and fixed wing aircraft were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, Search, and Rescue Technicians assessed the crash site.

There are no further details at this time.

Original Story

______________________

RCMP confirmed one person died following a fatal plane crash in the Smithers area.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed there were three passengers and one pilot on board.

There are no further details about the persons on board and their conditions are not available at this time.