Restricting fuel exports to B.C. would cause surplus in Alberta

Gas prices could skyrocket in B.C. if Alberta uses its law to restrict fuel exports to its neighbour to the west. Industry experts say implementing the “turn off the taps law” would also create an oil surplus in Alberta. New Premier Jason Kenney hasn’t confirmed he’d use it yet but the threat seems very real.

Cyclone Fani ravages India’s east coast

Over one million people have been forced from their homes in India because of Cyclone Fani. The grade 5 storm is devastating beaches with rain and winds up to 205 kilometres per hour. The storm is affecting weather as far away as Mount Everest almost 1,000 kilometres northwest. No word yet on any injuries or deaths.

Venezuelan rebellion causes more tension between U.S. and Russia

The situation in Venezuela is the newest on a long list of disputes between Russia and The U.S. The Trump administration has voiced support for the opposition leader in the country trying to overthrow the current socialist regime. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is putting his support behind the current president.