Stricter safety measures will be apart of new maintenance contracts as it pertains to ensuring better highway conditions in Northern BC during the winter.

YRB in Vanderhoof was awarded a ten-year contract, which will cover Highways 16 and 27 starting today.

In Prince George and Mackenzie, another decade-long deal will kick in on June 1st for Highways 16, 97 and 39 and was also given to YRB.

The new contracts will require higher standards when a severe weather event occurs.

Ministry of Transportation Spokesperson, Ian Pilkington recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.

“When it’s minus nine degrees or warmer after a winter storm, they have to get it down to bare pavement within 24 hours and if it is below minus nine, that’s the temperature where a lot of the deicing chemicals will work at.”

“Over the last fifteen years, we’ve been looking to the travelling public hearing that these are the kind of things they have been looking for, particularly with maintenance as they want to see it down to the bare pavement, not just in Prince George but all around the province.”