One of the biggest job fairs in Northern BC is being held in Vanderhoof.

It runs from noon to 4:30 PM today from the Vanderhoof Arena with various sectors in attendance.

The event is being held by Work BC and Spokesperson Aash Talwar said there should be no shortage of engagement opportunities for those looking for work.

“We have 56 employers that are confirmed currently and those employers are ranging from sawmills, mines and we have contractors for the Trans Canada Pipeline that are coming as well as those that are forestry and logging related.”

He adds volunteerism is also an important option for job seekers as several volunteer groups will also be in attendance.

“We have volunteer groups as well because we believe volunteerism is a big asset for those looking at getting paid employment and then there are service organizations like the RCMP and the Canadian Armed Forces.”

He believes Job Fair 2019 is a big opportunity for people living in the surrounding area where the employers are hiring for positions in specific areas.