This past weekend in Vanderhoof saw a little bit of everything according to Environment Canada.

The Nechako Valley saw everything from snow in some areas to wind and a lot of sunshine.

As for this week, Meteorologist, Louis Cohanyi expects it to be a little bit wetter than it’s been the past few weeks.

“We’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of afternoon showers and a high of ten and then tomorrow it’s going to be similar to today with a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon.”

A system is moving through the province right now, which is the main reason behind the expected rainfall.

“The rain is expected to begin on Wednesday night and that’s when we’re expecting the periods of rain and then Thursday and Friday night it’s still going to be unsettled with a sixty to seventy percent chance of showers.”