The College of New Caledonia’s Board of Governors has passed a balanced budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

President Henry Reiser tells My PG Now it includes some meaningful investments in education.

“The biggest highlight is that we’re making meaningful investments in education by committing around 800 thousand new dollars for hiring full-time faculty, and we also spent another 115 thousand on extended instructional student supports.”

Reiser says they are also embarking on a multi-year project to improve classroom technology and furniture beginning in 2019-2020.

And he says they are also providing support to CNC’s Students’ Union.

“The Board had advised us to direct that two percent lift to student supports and we have done that in excess of the two percent, and we’ve also directed 50 thousand dollars to support the Student Union so that they can work on things like intramural sports within the institution, student ambassador program and per support and student support.”

Reiser also provided an update on a project that is underway at the Quesnel campus…

“If you go to your campus in Quesnel, our addition to the power engineering lab and update of the welding lab and expansion of the computer labs is nearing completion, and they are projecting some time in August, probably late August, that it will be officially opened.”

The total budget is around 74-million dollars and also includes funding for planned rotational trades programming at several CNC locations, including in Quesnel and Prince George.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now.