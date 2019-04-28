Ceremonies are happening across the province today (SUNDAY) to commemorate the National Day of Mourning.

The day honours those who lost their lives in the work.

“We share this moment with the family and friends of fallen workers, who feel this loss every single day,” said Premier John Horgan.

In British Columbia, in 2018 131 workers lost their lives with the highest loss being in construction with 30 deaths.

Last year almost 3,000 claims were reported each week, and approximately 106 long-term disability claims were accepted each week.

For those that don’t have a ceremony happening in their area a live stream to the provinces ceremony is online.

“Our government remains committed to the fair treatment of workers and employers to prevent workplace tragedies so that everyone makes it home at the end of the day.”