Live gunfight in Sri Lanka

Soldiers are reportedly in a gun battle with suspects linked to the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka. A military spokesman reported the fight broke out just after 11 a.m. Friday. It happened just hours after the announcement that all Sunday masses are cancelled at Catholic churches in the country this weekend.

Measles cases highest in 25 years in the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump is asking Americans to get measles vaccinations. He spoke to reporters at the White House today and said people “have to get their shots” and that vaccinations are “so important.” Cases of the disease are the highest they’ve been in the country in quarter century sitting at 700 cases so far this year.

Parents could be causing more harm with allergy remedy

A controversial remedy for curing peanut allergies may have been debunked. There have been studies suggesting the condition can be reversed by exposing kids to gradually increased doses of peanuts. Researchers from McMaster University said it actually triples a person’s chance of having a severe allergic reaction.