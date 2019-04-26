Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.

A late season snowfall of 5 to 10 centimetres is expected to come down in the area.

Meteorologist, Louis Kohanyi spoke with My Nechako Valley Now.

“We’re looking at a trough of low pressure that’s going to cross the province, freezing levels will drop in the wake of the system. For the Pine Pass today, it’s going to be raining this afternoon and tonight the lower freezing will force the rain into snow.”

He further explains how this will impact the weekend forecast in Vanderhoof.

“So for this afternoon, we have a chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm and tonight we will have a 60% chance of rain showers this evening and we’re looking at snow overnight and on Saturday morning the snow will change to rain.”

Sunday’s high is expected to be eight degrees with sunshine to complete the weekend.

Motorists are encouraged to be prepared for winter driving conditions and should consult DriveBC before travelling.