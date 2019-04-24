New home being built by Copper Falls for Spirit of the North | Photo by Cole Kelly, MyPGNow

Copper Falls Custom Homes is building a second home for which the proceeds will go to Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation.

Last year, the home builders approached Spirit of the North with the idea, calling it the Copper Project. Once the sale of the 3084 square feet rancher house was completed, a donation of $90,000 was made to three major areas of care; Breast Cancer Imaging, a Dedicated Maternal Operating Room and four Ortho Video Operating Room Towers.

All three of those campaigns have since been completed.

CEO of Spirit of the North, Judy Neisser said she thinks the donation is amazing.

“I think it’s two fold, they’re obviously supporting in a really, really big way, but I think what speaks louder is the collaboration between all of these companies that work together with the Copper Falls group. It’s their supporters, sub trades, and suppliers all coming together under one hat to support healthcare.”

“This is a happy day, it’s something that’s always exciting and we’re always so happy when donors reach out and want to do something public, to show what they do and what makes Prince George a great place to be,” said Neisser.

They are hoping the home will be ready for sale in the summer.

