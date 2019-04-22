Just before 2 this morning (Monday) in Stuart Nechako Manor in Vanderhoof residents were evacuated after a fire broke out.

Eryn Collins, Spokesperson with Northern Health said no one was injured but 36 residents were impacted by the fire and water damage.

“The residents who have been affected because their spaces have suffered either fire or water damage. Those people have been moved into St. John’s Hospital as well as an unaffected section of the Manor known as Aspen House.”

She said an assessment of the building needs to be done before the cost of the damage can be determined.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but the Hospital is open.