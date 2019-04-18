Weather predictions for the Easter weekend have prompted the Prince George Fire Service to send a warning out to the public.

They are asking everyone to exercise caution when doing outdoor burning due to increased winds, which could dry out grass. According to the fire service, dry grass is a major hazard for preventable wildfires.

There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Prince George Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. However, people wishing to light an open fire must watch out for changing weather conditions and follow all open burning regulations.

They should also take the following precautions:

* Ensure that enough resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it escaping.

* Do not burn during windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

* Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material, right down to the mineral soil.

* Consider conducting smaller burns around the perimeter of the main fire site before lighting the main fire. This will create a fuel break and help prevent the fire spreading beyond its intended size.

* Never leave a fire unattended.

* Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

Anyone conducting an open burn must check local venting conditions before lighting any fire. If the venting conditions in the area are rated “poor” or “fair,” Category 2 and Category 3 open burning is restricted.