“As residents of Vanderhoof will notice, driving by the building, they’re going to be noticing safety fences that have been installed around the site,” CNC Vanderhoof Regional Principal Troy Morin told MyNechakoValleyNow.

It’s the first step in preparing the site for the renovations it’s soon to have underway.

Morin adds that crews will be working outside and inside the building in the time leading up to the project to move items that don’t need to be there before the project reaches the renovation stage.

Once renovations are completed, the campus building will have shop space for its trades training along the east side of the building. On the west side, there will be additional classroom and office space.

Morin states the overall goal is to have renovations wrapped up by the January 2020 offering of courses.