Some early showers will turn into sunshine as we get set for the Easter long weekend in Vanderhoof.

Local residents can expect to see five to ten millimetres of rain today along with a chance of showers on Good Friday.

However, Environment Canada Meteorologist Ross MacDonald told My Nechako Valley Now Now the conditions should dry up by the end of the weekend.

“Generally sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will be a little bit cool to start on Saturday with about a high of nine degrees and by the time we get to Sunday it will be 13 degrees as a high.”

The wettest day of the forecast is slated for today, so taking an umbrella with you isn’t a bad idea.

“We’re going to see rain throughout the day and the evening, it’s certainly going to be a wet period for the next 24 hours but clearing out and drying out for Good Friday and a high of nine degrees.”

Temperatures will be at or slightly below seasonal for this time of year.

“Generally, we see average daytime highs of about 12 degrees so, we’re going to start today with the rain a little bit below normal and tomorrow we’ve got a little bit of a cool air mass in place and so we’re only going to be able to get to a high of nine degrees. We are going to be warming up and returning to much more seasonal norms.”