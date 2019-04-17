Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris believes the newly-elected United Conservative Party led by new Alberta Premier Jason Kenny has a tough road ahead.

Last night, the party earned a majority result over the previous NDP government run by former Premier Rachel Notley.

Morris tells Vista Radio it’s going to take a lot for Kenny to restore the province’s past economic conditions.

“They’ve got their work cut out for them in trying to restore the economy in Alberta as it has taken quite a hit in the last few years so hopefully that works out for them and he can work with the province to mend the relationship between BC and Alberta as well.”

The local politician states the United Conservatives share a lot of the same philosophies as the BC Liberals, especially when it comes to resource development in places like Prince George and the North.

“They want to see development in the tar sands improve and they want to see the pipeline capacity increase so that Alberta can sell the oil products around the world instead of relying on the one American market that they have there so I think they will be pulling out all the stops to make sure that gets done I am sure.”

Morris hopes BC Premier John Horgan can help smooth over relations with Kenny and Alberta going forward.