The Neighbourlink food bank in Vanderhoof is in need of some extra help from the community.

Neighbourlink is a volunteer-based organization that runs the only food bank and soup kitchen in the area.

Margaret Hall, Chairman of the Neighbourlink Board, said right now they have more money going out than coming in.

“We need to fundraise on an ongoing basis so we can purchase food we need for our food bank and most of the time we are short of things like canned milk, fish, fruit, and vegetables, so those are the things we have to go out and buy regularly.”

Hall said over time funding efforts and donations are less than what they used to be, but the need is still there.

“There is an ongoing very huge need for food banks in every community and we also have our weekly soup kitchen every Wednesday, and anyone can drop in for that.”

She said donations of nonperishables and cash are both welcome.

For information on where to donate you can call the organization at (250) 567-9007.