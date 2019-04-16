First Nations art on display at Studio 2880 in Prince George | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

The first annual Northern BC Indigenous Arts Symposium will be taking place at the end of the month in Prince George.

The Northern Indigenous Artists’ Collective (“NIAC”) and The Community Arts Council will be holding the conference on April 27 at the House of Ancestors Community Centre and Omineca Arts Centre.

Sean Farrell, Executive Director of the Community Arts Council, said this is probably the first time artists from such a vast area are coming together.

“Part of the goal of the event is to bring together the amazingly talented artists from throughout North Central B.C., so there is a sense of assembly and oneness the organizers want to get.”

The event will bring together indigenous artists, performers, and knowledge keepers.

There is a $25 fee for the symposium, but all the funds are going towards making the event possible.