The College of New Caledonia and Northern Health have confirmed an active case of tuberculosis at the college.

Both groups are following up with anyone who may be at risk to ensure they are assessed.

Tuberculosis is shared through the air.

Sharing clothing, dishes or drinks does not spread the disease.

According to Northern Health, it can take eight to twelve weeks for the TB Test to go from negative to positive for those who have been exposed.

The individual who has TB is receiving medical attention and is on medication for the illness.