With tax season upon us, people should be on high alert for scammers looking to cash in on what can be a stressful and confusing process.

With so many different ways for scammers to contact you through, email, text, and phone the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) says scammers are trying everything they can to get your money.

Gurm Kundan Spokes Person with the CRA said scams are happening all year round, but there are a few things that can help differentiate the CRA from a scammer.

“The only way you would get an email with a link in it is if you are on the phone with someone from the CRA and you’re asking them for some specific information, and you have asked them to email you a link.”

The CRA will also never send a text or instant message.

Kundan said if you think you are taking to a scammer it’s always okay to ask for their name, location, and position. “You will never be penalized for verifying if an official is real.”

“We will never ask to meet in a public, ask for immediate payment through online currency or gift cards, and will never threaten with jail time.”

All inquiries can be directed to the CRA’s general inquiry line 1-800-959-8281.