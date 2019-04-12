Damp and chilly are probably the best words to describe the upcoming weekend weather forecast for Vanderhoof.

Daily Temperatures are expected to be slightly below seasonal according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist, Jonathan Bau say the warmest day on the schedule is actually today.

“We’ll see mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise to double digits with a high of ten degrees and then we’ll start to see the clouds roll in as we a low-pressure system move in from the north coast.”

“For Saturday morning, we’re going to see a lit bit of precipitation in the morning but that will then change to a high of eight degrees.”

Bau then expects a 60% chance of showers on Sunday with a high of eight degrees.