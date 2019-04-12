Police in Fort Saint James are needing the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Jarett Sutherland has not been seen or heard from since last Friday (April 5th).

According to the RCMP, he last spoke to his mother on the day he went missing.

On Monday, a missing persons report was filed and personal belongings related to Sutherland were found near the Stuart River Bridge. Police believe there is reason he may have intentionally walked into the river.

Search and Rescue were called and a ground and air search was conducted.

A swift water rescue team was also called to aid in the search. To date Sutherland has not been located.

He is described as:

Caucasian male

27-years-old

175 cms (5’ 9)

61 kgs (135 lbs)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment or Crime Stoppers.