Transparency and Communication are the two things newly-named Chief of the Lheidli T’enneh Clay Poutney would like to accomplish during his tenure with the host First Nation.

Poutney defeated longtime Chief Dominic Frederick during last night’s (Wed) election, the first time they have had a new Chief since 2004.

In an interview with My PG Now, he believes there is a lot happening in their territory.

“We have a lot going on out here whether it’s capital projects, a water treatment facility, we have a health centre being built, we have roads that need to be paved and these just starts as we need houses to be built, there is a lot to take on.”

“We are also going to be working with our government-to-government, of course, I and council are going to be seeing where we can put everything together to help move the community forward – you’ll be hearing a lot more from us as well.”

Four councilors were also elected to a two-year term.

They are Dolleen Logan, Helen Buzas, Clarence John and Josh Seymour.

MyPGNow.com reporter Cole Kelly with Clayton Poutney this morning: