The Prince George-Cariboo economic region held steady during March according to the latest jobs survey from Stats Canada.

Labour Division Analyst, Martha Patterson spoke with My Nechako Valley Now.

“Employment was down by 4,400 or 5.4% on a year-over-year basis and this was mostly driven by declines in wholesale and retail trade and offset somewhat by increases in manufacturing. The unemployment rate in the economic region was little changed at 6.4%.”

As a whole, the local jobless rate actually saw a slight decline when compared to March of 2018 where the mark was 6.6%.

When it came to the number of people working, Patterson said the economic region saw a slight decline.

“Employment in the Cariboo economic region stood at 77,400 compared to 81,800 in March of 2018.”

In BC, the jobless rate continues to be the lowest in Canada at 4.7%, almost a full two points lower than the local mark.

“Compared with March of 2018, employment in the province was up by 79,000 or 3.2% and these gains were led by the professional and technical services industry and on a year-over-year basis, the unemployment rate was little changed.”

Canada’s unemployment rate for March was 5.8%