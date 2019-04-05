It’s about to get a little wetter here in Prince George.

After a dry March where only nine millimetres of precipitation fell in Vanderhoof, however, some rain is in the weekend forecast.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Matt McDonald spoke with My Nechako Valley Now.

“We have a couple of disturbances coming in over the next few days and those will bring us some much-needed showers as March was a really dry month. We will see some showers develop tonight and probably peter off by Saturday morning.”

While it may not be a lot on the surface and it’s enough to provide some short-term results for the northern capital.

However, McDonald states the early showers won’t likely bring May flowers.

“These showers might not be enough to really help those flowers pop out but at least it is some rain in the next few days here and we’ll have to see how next week plays out.”

The rain is going to be short-lived as we head back to seasonal temperatures.

“Next week it looks like we’re back into a dry period with a little bit of cloud and we could see a few showers but we’re really seeing things shift towards a spring-like pattern.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the nine to the eleven-degree range.