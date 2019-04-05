The Prince George RCMP wrapped up an investigation into Ricky Gordon who is a well-known sex offender.

He was living in Prince George and allegedly breached the conditions of his Long Term Supervision Order.

They were related to a sexual interference conviction dating back to 2003.

The investigation was launched on February 28th.

Gordon’s conditions included not to have any contact with people under the age of 19 and not attend places where children are present.

He has been arrested and charged with breaching his conditions and will remain in custody until his next court day.