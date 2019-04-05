One-year anniversary of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash Saturday

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly bus crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others involved in the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Melaine Zambon, whose son Mitch was traded to the rebuilding Broncos this past season says she understands that last year’s devastating bus crash was hard to recover from, not just for the boys but for the entire community. Zambon says her son knew many of the players who were in the crash, and the anniversary will be painful.

New document reveals Saudi Arabia reacted strongly to Foreign Affairs Minister

According to a newly released document, Saudi Arabia slapped back hard after critical comments by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland’s criticism was sparked by the Kingdom’s arrest of women’s rights activists. The long list of repercussions have been highlighted in a briefing note to International Trade Minister Jim Carr.

Britian will take part in European Parliament elections if no Brexit deal in place

Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain will make contingency plans to take part in European Parliament elections in May if no Brexit deal is reached in the interim.

May says she “accepts” the EU position that if Britain hasn’t left the 28-nation bloc by May 23, it will have a legal obligation to take part in the elections.