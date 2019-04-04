UPDATE 8:10 AM

A 56-year-old man from the Cariboo/Chilcotin area is dead following a fatal two-vehicle crash south of McLeod Lake Wednesday evening.

The Mackenzie RCMP and Emergency Crews attended the scene on Highway 97 just after 6 pm at Haight Road.

Upon arrival, it was determined a southbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and made contact with a northbound transport truck.

Corporal Mike Halskov tells My PG Now they’re still looking into why the deceased driver crossed the centre line.

“We haven’t ruled anything out at this point, that is still under investigation and the reasons could be many from a medical emergency sustained before the crash to distracted driving or impairment.”

The driver of transport truck sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The highway was closed for several hours before re-opening this morning, conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

Original Story 5:50 AM

According to Drive BC, Highway 97 south of McLeod Lake has forced traffic to be single lane alternating.

A vehicle incident occurred in the area last night and an assessment is in progress.

The estimated re-opening time for the road is scheduled for 8 AM this morning.