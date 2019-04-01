Auto insurance rates aren’t the only expense that’s increasing on this April Fools Day here in Vanderhoof.

As of today, BC’s Carbon Tax is going up to $40 per tonne meaning we’ll see another price increase at the pumps in the next week or so.

Senior Petroleum Analyst with Gasbuddy.com Dan McTeague spoke with My Nechako Valley Now.

“One twenty-nine nine looks like that is going to be the price today but I would not surprised to see it go up to 133.9 or 135.9 by this time next week.”

“The net cost to gas stations today in Prince George unless they are getting deep, deep discounts from their supplier at a dollar twenty-four and I would expect to see that possibly go up another four cents.”

McTeague says seeing prices at or over a buck-thirty a litre will be the new normal for the spring and summer months.

“Well, I think these prices are here to stay for the summer. The best case scenario is where we are now in the dollar twenty-eight, twenty-nine range unless gas stations are willing to shed their margins down to or below cost. We could see prices rise between a dollar thirty-five or a dollar thirty-eight.”

“We know that many stations refuse to drop prices especially since they have one player in town that tends to offer gasoline at cost, so that really puts the pressure on other gas stations to try and keep their proverbial noses above the water line.”

The majority of gas stations are at 129.9 in Vanderhoof.