This March in Vanderhoof was one of the five driest on record since 1943 according to Environment Canada.

The Nechako Valley usually sees around 30 millimetres of precipitation during the month, but only nine ended up falling.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Ross McDonald tells My Nechako Valley Now it was a topsy-turvy kind of month when it came to the temperatures.

“You know, let’s remind ourselves that it got down to minus thirty during the first week of March with those overnight lows and then around the middle of the month we started to flip the switch and we started to push some mild air throughout the central parts of BC giving way to double-digit temperatures.”

As for precipitation, it was one of the drier March’s we’ve seen in a while.

“So we see about 30 millimetres of precipitation during March but we only ended up seeing about a third of that, which actually puts us in the top five for driest March’s on record.”

The average high for March in Vanderhoof came in at minus three degrees.

MacDonald expects the latter half of last month to carry over into April with the double-digit temperatures expected to continue.