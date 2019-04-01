Federal carbon tax comes into effect in four provinces

People in four provinces are paying more for gasoline today.

The federal carbon tax came into effect in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. These provinces, which fought the federal plan, don’t have carbon tax plans of their own in place. Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls the Liberal measure a “tax grab.”

Facebook CEO calls for regulation of the internet

Mark Zuckerberg says governments need to take a bigger role in regulating the internet

The Facebook CEO voiced that opinion in a piece he wrote for the Washington Post. He says that more regulation would help companies like his deal with things like “harmful content” and privacy issues.

Dems ready to authorize subpoena for full Mueller Report

Democrats are authorizing a subpoena this week to get their hands on the full, unredacted Mueller Report.

It’s going to happen Wednesday, one day after the deadline Democrats gave to have the entire report given to congress. The report outlines the findings of Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian tampering in the 2016 US Presidential election.