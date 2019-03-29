It may not be as balmy like it was the past couple weeks but the weekend forecast in Vanderhoof is still looking promising.

The sunny conditions are expected to persist between now and Sunday with temperatures in the plus-10 range.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Lisa Erven spoke with My Nechako Valley Now.

“Today (Friday) we are expected to have sunny conditions with a high of eleven, which is a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year and then it’s going to be clear overnight and then for Saturday it is also looking like a great start to the day.”

Saturday and Sunday should eclipse highs of ten degrees and while the sun should continue to shine, a slight chance of rain is a possibility.

“So, you could see a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon and maybe the isolated shower on Sunday and much of the same with the risk of an isolated shower increasing for the afternoon with temperatures looking to be a couple of degrees above normal for this weekend.”

Heading into next week, Erven expects conditions to be a little bit cooler with daily highs in the single digits.

“Next week does get a little bit interesting and as it stands right now with the weather models, we’re going to see a late season arctic front from the Northwest Territories and the more likely candidates to get impacted by that will be those through the Peace Region and the east side of the Rockies but there is a chance some of that cold air could filter its way through the Rockies and find its way into the central interior.”