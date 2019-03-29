Canada’s main stock market is lower so far today.

Gains in the energy sector are being offset by losses in the other heavyweight sector, financials.

Bay Street investors don’t seem impressed so far today with the unexpected growth in the Canadian economy, which jumped 0.3 per cent in January despite predictions it’d be flat. The TSX is down 43 points, sitting at 16,111.

South of the border things are looking a little brighter as investors are optimistic about the latest round of trade talks between the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, as well as gains in the tech sector. The Dow Jones is up 133 points to 25,850.

Oil is up 65 cents to $59.95 U.S. per barrel, gold is up $4.00 to $1,299.30 an ounce, and the loonie is up more than half a cent to 74.83 cents U.S.