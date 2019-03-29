BC Chiefs are exploring the issues of cannabis use and the possible economic benefits it could create for some communities.

The BC Assembly of First Nations hosted a Cannabis Forum in Vancouver this week to figure out how they feel about cannabis.

Regional Chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations Terry Teegee said there are a lot of concerns with addiction.

“Like any controlled substance I think many First Nation communities will want to know the legal implications for the use of cannabis in public.”

Teegee said right now there are more question answers.

The other side of the discussion there were those in support who saw the benefits it can bring.

“There are First Nations that have been developing it for medicinal use and getting the permits and learning what you need in terms of developing it as an economic issue. “

He says the next step needs to be a national discussion with First Nations communities across the country.