Priscilla Mueller is the newly elected chief of the Saik’uz First Nation.

The election was held last night (Wednesday) with Mueller beating out the competition by over 100 votes.

Moving forward her main priority is the health and wellness of her community.

“There is a lot of different opportunities for our community, but in order to go in that direction we need healing and to revive our language and culture and concentrate on our youth.”

She said the band is working on building a crisis response team, so they don’t have to go out of the community for help.

Final results:

Priscilla Mueller 169 Votes

Brent Raphael 62 Votes

Geoffrey Thomas 57 Votes

New Councillors:

Albert George

Rodney Tweed

Jackie Thomas

Jasmine Thomas

“There are a lot of issues that come up in the community, but I am ready to roll up my sleeves. We have a really good council. I think we can do a lot of things together and I see positivity for the future of our community.”