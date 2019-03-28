Canadians left stranded with WOW Air closure

Icelandic budget airline WOW Air says it has ceased operations stranding passengers, including a number of Canadians, across two continents. The airline began operations in 2012 and expanded quickly, specializing in ultra-cheap flights between North America and Europe.

Review into BC anti-vax organization that got provincial funding happening



The BC Government is reviewing its funding of an anti-vaccination group. Over the last 12 years it’s paid out about $428,500 to the Health Action Network. That group has screened anti-vax movies, shared anti-vax content, and complained about “censorship” when that propaganda was blocked by a social media company.

Trump says FBI, DOJ will look into dropped Smollett charges

U.S. President Donald Trump says the FBI and the Department of Justice are going to look into why charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped. The Empire actor was facing more than a dozen felony counts related to filing a false police report that he was attacked in Chicago in a homophobic and racially motivated hate crime.