School District 91 has announced the re-formation of the District Parent Advisory Council.

After an eight-year hiatus, the decision was made after it had been made apparent there was strong interest in DPAC and planning began for an Annual General Meeting in April.

The re-formation of the council will allow for a much larger parent voice, as well as facilitate collaboration between schools.

DPAC will serve as an open forum for ongoing communication with district staff and the Board of Education to provide input on important decisions that may affect education throughout the region.

Parents from all our schools are encouraged to attend the AGM on April 8, at 6 p.m. in the Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School library.