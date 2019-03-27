The ballots for the Saik’uz First Nation election will be counted this evening.

Priscilla Mueller, Brent Raphael and Geoffrey Thomas will all be contending for the position of Chief.

There are eleven candidates running for four seats on council; Benji Alexis, Marilyn Antoine-Vickers, Albert George, Ernie John, Fabian John, Colleen Patrick, Kevin Prince, Greg Raphael, Rodney Tweed, Jackie Thomas and Jasmine Thomas.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Graeme Drew, the ballots will be counted right after the polls close at 8pm.