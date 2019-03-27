The town of Vanderhoof will be receiving just over $5.7-million in funding after the province announced details regarding infrastructure funding.

Funding is part of the Northern Capital and Planning Grant, which will allow municipalities to put the money towards immediate infrastructure needs, or save it for future planning projects.

The grant funding will be distributed to local governments based on a combination of a flat amount and an adjusted capita amount. A larger share of the grant money will go towards smaller local governments — equating to 60 per cent — which lack economies of scale and a strong commercial or industrial tax base.

Municipalities will need to put funds in a separate reserve fund for capital and planning purposes.

The municipalities will be required to report on the use of the funds over each calendar year, as well as the balance of the reserve fund.

With all the municipalities combines, a total of $100-million will be handed out as part of the funding.