A special weather statement has been issued for Prince George as some wet snow could be rolling through the Nechako Valley.

Up to five centimetres of snow is expected according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist, Jonathan Bau spoke with My Nechako Valley Now.

“We do have a cold air mass that is moving through the province and that’s bringing in the air that is cool enough and gives us the potential for wet snow in some areas.”

As for how this came about, Bau explains it’s a much cooler system than we have currently enjoyed in Northern BC where the forecast had been previously dominated by sunny and balmy temperatures.

“Basically we do have a cold poll of air that is sitting off the Washington coast and that’s moving into the province today combined with the potential of heavier rain and that’s helping hold the column of air and then allowing the temperatures to potentially drop to near zero and thus giving us the chance of some wet snow.”

Today’s predicted high is plus five with showers and an overnight low of zero.