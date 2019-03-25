Another promising week is in store for Vanderhoof residents as more plus temperatures are on the horizon.

It may not be the double-digit highs we have become used to over the past two weeks but we’ll still be above seasonal with up to 5-10 millimetres of rain expected for tomorrow.

When asked if there is any chance winter could return to the Northern Capital, Environment Canada Meteorologist Jonathan Bau tells My Nechako Valley Now at this point, the chances aren’t very high.

“Looking towards the weekend and into early next week, the model starts to diverge a little bit with some solution suggesting temperatures will remain dry and above normal for the weekend and onwards but other models are suggesting a little system may come through.”

It’s pretty safe to say March has been the tale of two months with it starting off with a carryover of the February deep-freeze for the first couple weeks only to see the last half of March be balmy and beautiful with summer-like highs.

After all, we’ve experienced to this point, Bau says there’s a good chance March as a whole will be right on point with other years.

“We have a bitterly cold part of the month and then that’s offset by beautiful above seasonal norms and now that will average out to the average and right now, it looks like Prince George might actually end up near the seasonal and we’re seeing temperatures above seasonal right now until the end of the week.”