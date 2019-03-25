When the Cariboo Cougars needed Booker Daniel to regain his scoring touch, he did so in kind.

The 17-year-old from Vanderhoof loomed large on Sunday as his hat-trick propelled the Major Midget Cats back to the BC Major Midget Hockey League Final for the fifth consecutive year after a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver North East Chiefs from Kin 1.

Check out the highlights from this morning’s game 3 tiebreaker against the @NEChiefs_MML https://t.co/8TVn5pSnLy — Cariboo Cougars (@cariboocougars) March 25, 2019

“The first couple games I really didn’t show up offensively and my linemmates really got it done for me today, so they made it real easy for me,” Daniel said post game to My PG Now.

“I just like the pressure, everyone knew we were under pressure in a do or die and I think everyone stepped up their game and just made it easy.”

Daniel, who is property of the WHL’s Tri-City Americans, didn’t get the chance to taste playoff success last season suiting up for the BCMML’s Kootenay Ice, however, this time around, he hopes to give the Cougars a chance to exact some revenge on the Fraser Valley T-Birds.

“Last year, the T-Birds beat us here in the final in Prince George and now we want to go there and beat them on their home turf and it should be a good series.”

Cariboo got off to a dream start in the deciding game of the semi-final where Curtis Hammond, who was the double overtime hero in Game Two, put the Cats on the board first ripping a shot top-shelf over the shoulder of Chiefs goaltender Logan Terness.

Daniel then lit the lamp for his first of three markers connecting on a three-way passing play with Ethan Floris and Matthew Marrota.

.@cariboocougars Forward Booker Daniel post game with @mypgnow after 4-2 win on Sunday over Vancouver North East Chiefs at Kin 1 #cityofpg #sports pic.twitter.com/k9yYX60HsX — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 24, 2019

VNE ramped up the pressure in period two despite splitting goals with the Cougars as Nicholas Roussel cut the deficit in half at 2-1 only to have Daniel score eight minutes later to regain the two-goal advantage.

In the third, the Chiefs clawed back to within a goal late on the power-play thanks to a redirect from Ryan Tattle.

However, Daniel put the icing on the cake for Cariboo after getting sprung on an empty-net breakaway by Brendan Pigeon.

“I thought our third period was flawless, you know, we didn’t give up much and Chapman had a couple opportunities for us where he stepped up and made the save when we needed it and that was the series. We knew it was going to be tight against these guys because that’s a good hockey club we just beat who I have a lot of respect for,” said Tyler Brough, Cariboo Cougars head coach.

.@cariboocougars head coach Tyler Brough discussing 4-2 victory over VNE Chiefs to advance to another BCMML Final series against Fraser Valley Thunderbirds #cityofpg #sports pic.twitter.com/QsNOWD8G5Z — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 24, 2019

As for the Cougars knack to reach the final series, Brough states it’s a testament to the quality of players that have come through the organization over the last handful of seasons, but admits another title would be nice.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had some good teams and we push to win this league every year and being in the final the last five years is something special but we didn’t get the job done in all of those . We’re still hungry in that room and we’ve been played Fraser Valley tight all year and expect another battle.”

Devin Chapman picked up his second consecutive win in net for the Cougars after replacing Xavier Cannon in Game one.

The final series between the Cats and T-Birds will go Friday, Saturday and if needed Sunday in Abbotsford.

Jubilation! @cariboocougars celebrate birth to the BCMML finals after 4-2 victory Sunday over VNE Chiefs #cityofpg #Sports pic.twitter.com/iYxYHEiC2D