School District 91 announced the appointment of Rhonda Toygi into the role of District Principal of Learner Services.

Toygi has held several teaching positions since beginning her career with the District in 1997.

Prior to her recent promotion, she was named principal of Forst Fraser Elementary in 2006, She would serve there until her appointment as principal to Mapes Elementary in 2011.

Toygi has served as Vice-Principal of Learner Services since 2013.

The School District states she brings with her a wealth of knowledge into her new role, adding that she is excited to expand her work with students, parents, as well as staff.