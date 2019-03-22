Truck driver to be sentenced in Humboldt Broncos crash

The Calgary truck driver who pleaded guilty in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash will find out his sentencing fate in a few hours in Melfort, Saskatchewan.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving, something the Crown says should earn him 10 years behind bars. The defence is asking for anywhere from one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half years after sixteen people died in the April 2018 crash with 13 others injured.

Filibuster on Parliament Hill ends after almost thirty hours

After almost 30 hours, the filibuster on Parliament Hill has ended.

The Opposition Conservatives forced the line by line voting session on the government’s spending plans after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to offer a blanket waiver of privilege and confidentiality that former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould claimed is necessary if she is to fully tell her side of the story in the SNC Lavalin scandal.

CFIA issues recall for breaded chicken product

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a frozen breaded chicken product is being recalled over the fear of salmonella contamination.

Sofina Foods is recalling Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Nuggets from the marketplace. Affected in the recall are 800-gram packages with a best before date of December 15th and officials say there have been a few reported illnesses linked to the product.

Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada welcoming to newcomers

Even as Ottawa takes steps to curb the influx of asylum seekers coming into the country through irregular means, the Prime Minister insists Canada remains welcoming to newcomers.

Justin Trudeau says that Canadians continue to be overwhelmingly in favour of immigration and have confidence in the country’s immigration system. Trudeau’s comments come days after his government presented a budget that includes a new border-enforcement strategy.