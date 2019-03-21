After a decade on the job, John Gibson is leaving his post as President and CEO of the Prince George Airport Authority.

The announcement was made this morning by YXS and his last day on the job will be December 31st.

Gibson told My PG Now the airport now has four airlines offering service to the area, including smaller operations like Central Mountain Air, which has made an investment in the northern capital.

“Central Mountain Air has decided to the hub it’s Northern BC operations in Prince George and although we are a hub and they have serviced us in the past with five flights in the morning and five flights in the afternoon.”

When it comes to accomplishments for Gibson, setting a new record in 2018 with 506,845 passengers is one of the things he’ll remember most.

“It would have been nice to see it about five years earlier but given the fact we haven’t had the growth in population, it’s really a super goal to have attained.”

However, Gibson also wishes he could have gotten more winter vacation hotspots at the local airport.

“Not getting a consistent service to another fun spot or sunspot would have been great but we are still challenging the carriers to do a Las Vegas in the winter because the market will support it.”

The Airport Authority Board will now begin the search for a new President and CEO.