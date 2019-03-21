For the third straight day, the Air Quality Statement in place for Prince George and Vanderhoof is still intact.

It’s due to higher amounts of fine particulate matter in the air according to the Ministry and Northern Health.

These levels are especially dangerous for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes and lung or heart disease.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, follow the advice of your health care provider.