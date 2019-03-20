CN Rail has announced a $345 million dollar investment into railway infrastructure in BC, including 2.5 miles of double track west of Prince George.

According to a company news release, the BC investments are part of CN’s 2019 record $3.9-billion capital investment.

“Prince George City Council wishes to express its sincere appreciation to CN for this important investment into the safety and security of railway service in Prince George and across the province. Prince George is a hub city at the confluence of rivers, roads, highways, and rails, thus investments in rail near Prince George directly benefit and enhance our city,“ said Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall in the release.

“Prince George is also a centre that provides supplies and services to most of the northern half of B.C., so the health of our railway system is critical to our current and future success. Our city greatly values our relationship with CN and looks forward to continuing our successful partnership long into the future.”

Planned expansion projects that will improve traffic fluidity in the Port of Prince Rupert and Port of Vancouver areas include:

Construction of a new train passing siding in Port Edward;

Construction of 2.5 miles of double track west of Prince George; and,

Multi-year initiatives to increase capacity at the Port of Vancouver in collaboration with the Government of Canada and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacement of approximately 115 miles of rail;

Installation of more than 210,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilds of 38 road crossing surfaces; and,

Other maintenance work on culverts, signal systems and additional track infrastructure.

CN’s B.C. rail network serves the West Coast gateways of Vancouver and Prince Rupert and major inland terminals in Surrey, Prince George, Kamloops, and Fort Nelson.

A spokesperson for CN Rail told MyPGNow.com they will be available for comment on Thursday.