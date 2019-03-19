While Prince George is basking in the glow of the sunlight and balmy temperatures isn’t wasn’t quite a record-breaker in the northern capital.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Jonathan Bau said to My PG Now the city came close.

“The high was 12.1 degrees and the record was 13.4 so we were just shy by a degree and a half of a record temperature in the Prince George area.”

Even with this being the first blast of spring in Prince George, many of the city’s old temperature records are expected to stay intact according to Bau.

“The record high for Prince George today is around 19 degrees so it looks like today’s and tomorrow’s records are warmer historically than yesterday’s. Despite the warmer forecast, temperatures for today and tomorrow also show the temperature was much warmer than what they are going to be this week.”

Thirty-two temperature records were set yesterday across the province with the warmest temperature was Squamish at 23.5 degrees Celsius.