Two people in Prince George died from drug-related overdoses in January according to the BC Coroner’s Service.

During the same month, Northern Health reported a total of six deaths.

Last year, the northern capital saw 46 drug-related deaths while the health region as a whole saw 90.

Across the province, 90 drug overdose deaths were reported in January.

That’s a decline of 31% over the number of deaths from the same month last year and is also a 22% drop in the number of deaths dating back to December of 2018.

Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Authority had the highest number of deaths making up 62% of the number of deaths during this period.